NECO Postpones National Common Entrance Exam Indefinitely

Updated March 24, 2020
The National Examination Council is one of the main secondary school examination bodies in the country.
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2020 national common entrance examination indefinitely over the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination into Federal Unity Colleges earlier slated for Saturday, March 28 has been moved to a later date.

Sani explained that the “decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).”

According to him, a new date for the examination will be communicated to candidates and other stakeholders in due course.

He also apologised for “any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed candidates and other stakeholders.”



