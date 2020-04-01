COVID-19: Taraba Govt Shuts Down Markets, Worship Centres

Taraba State government has ordered the closure of all markets, shops and worship centres in the state over coronavirus.

The shutdown is expected to commence from Thursday, April 2.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, said the move is a precautionary step by the state government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He, however, warned that the measure taken should not be allowed to cause panic buying, hoarding or hike in prices of goods and services.

While banning worship centres from conducting any programme till further notice, Manu explained that essential services like pharmacies, food stores and petrol service stations were exempted from the order.

According to him, the state government will study the implications of its directive by giving periodic updates on the situation so that it does not impact negatively on the people.

To the deputy governor, other precautionary measures taken by the government to contain the virus include stocking of drugs, protective gears and hand sanitisers as well as identifying and equipping designated isolation centres.

Speaking further, Manu commended medical personnel in the country for doing a great job in the fight against the scourge.

He believes that staying at home and self-isolation remains the best strategy to overcome COVID-19, stressing that the ban on gathering of more than 20 persons is still in force.