Delta Killing: Police Accuse Slain Youth Of Flouting Army’s Order

The police in Delta State have accused the 28-year-old man reportedly killed by a soldier in the Warri area of the state of disobeying the directives of the Nigerian Army.

Joseph Pessu was said to have been shot at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The incident occurred on Thursday, on the second day of the lockdown directive issued by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking with Channels Television on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, explained that the deceased was driving through a roadblock mounted by the army.

Inuwa said Pessu was asked to stop his vehicle but he disobeyed, leading to him being chased after before he was eventually shot.

He added that the Delta State Police Command has launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Although calm has since returned to the area, some security operatives have been drafted to the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the state government has called for calm and urged residents to comply with the lockdown directive and stay indoors.