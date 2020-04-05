Gunmen Kidnap Special Adviser To Nasarawa Governor

Even as residents of Nasarawa state are trying to grapple with the partial lockdown of the state following the outbreak of the coronavirus, they may have to contend with the woes of kidnappers.

The Special Adviser to the Nasarawa state Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Mr John Mamman, has been abducted.

The chairman of Kokona Local government area, Saidu Kurki, while speaking to Channels Television, revealed that Mr Mamman was whisked away Saturday night at about 8pm at his house in the Dari community of Kokona Local Government Area.

According to him, Mr Mamman alongside his friends were relaxing in his apartment when kidnappers invaded his house shooting sporadically in the air after which they whisked him away.

The abductors he added, have not made any contact with family members.