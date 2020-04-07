Traditional Ruler Accuses Security Personnel Of Negligence In Taraba

The Paramount ruler of Yandang Chiefdom, Haniel Banti, has escaped an attack by armed men in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the monarch says it happened at about 1:10 am on Sunday, few hours after he hosted a peace meeting with the warring tribes of his chiefdom that has led to the displacement of thousands.

According to him, this is the second time he is being attacked with the first being on September 2, 2019.

To Banti, the armed robbers who invaded his compound with sophisticated weapons and started shooting indiscriminately were repelled by his guards.

He insisted that the attack on him is a calculated attempt to thwart the plans of the state government.

Speaking further, Banti explained that the last time it happened, he reported the incident to the police which prompted them to come, take all necessary reports and was told that investigation was ongoing without any outcome since then.

He also noted that following the recent attack, he quickly lodged a complaint to the police and other constituted authorities.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal said the issue is yet to be reported to him.

The Paramount ruler of Yandang Chiefdom is one of the newly established chiefdoms by the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku in Taraba