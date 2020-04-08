Advertisement

Just In: Nigeria Records Another COVID-19 Death

Channels Television  
Updated April 8, 2020
A file photo of Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: Twitter- @ProfAkinAbayomi
Another COVID-19 death has been recorded in Nigeria. 

The new Coronavirus fatality was recorded in Lagos State.

This was disclosed via Twitter by Professor Akin Abayomi, the State’s Commissioner for Health.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Professor Abayomi stated that the victim is a 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Treasury House On Fire In Abuja

According to Prof Abayomi, the victim travelled from India via Dubai and entered Lagos on the 17th of March, 2020.

The Commissioner also confirmed that cases of Coronavirus had increased by 10, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 130.

He further disclosed that another COVID-19 patient has been discharged after full recovery, this brings the number of discharged patients to 32.



