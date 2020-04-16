Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos

A medical doctor has died of COVID-19 at the lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The practicing medical doctor died at the isolation ward, after contracting the virus from a patient he had been managing in a private hospital.

The deceased, Doctor Chugbo Emeka becomes the first health worker in Nigeria to die from the novel coronavirus.

Confirming the death, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Professor Chris Bode, says Doctor Chugbo was brought into the facility late on Monday, after showing severe symptoms.

Professor Bode adds that the late doctor once worked with LUTH before going into private practice.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has condoled with the family of the doctor and members of the medical community over the loss.

Doctor Emeka specialiSed in obstetrics and gynecology and was a one time Vice President of the National Association of Resident Doctors in LUTH.