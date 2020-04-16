We Should Not ‘Copy And Paste’ Solution From Foreign Countries, Expert Advises FG

A fiscal policy expert, Taiwo Oyedele, on Thursday, advised the Federal Government to adopt palliative measures that are dynamic with the Nigerian system and not simply copy and paste solutions from foreign countries.

In an interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, the expert said the Federal Government and state governments should coordinate their efforts so that the intervention programmes to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown is truly targeted at the vulnerable people in the society.

“Harmonisation and coordination of the various stimulus packages by the government is very important. What will make a difference between how well we fare during and after this pandemic will be determined by how well coordinated we are.

“We need to really identify our problems first. We should not copy and paste the solution from other countries because their dynamics are different.

“America wants to give money to its people because they have the IRS which they can use to easily pay money into their accounts.

“In Nigeria, the majority of people are not even registered to even pay taxes. So you have to think and be creative. It has to be well-coordinated,” he said.

Oyedele who is a fiscal policy partner and West Africa Tax Leader with PwC added that the coordination and implementation of the stimulus package is not just at the Federal Government level but also involves state and local government.

“This is a national problem, this means we all have to work together,” he added.

He also advised the National Assembly to work together with the executive arm of government to address the COVID-19 pandemic which he described as an “emergency situation.”

The Federal Government had earlier disbursed the N20,000 Condition Cash Transfer to poor households across the country commencing with residents at Kwali Area Council in the FCT, Abuja.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, the Federal Government would be giving out the sum of N20,000 to each person for the next four months as a way of cushioning the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigerians have generated mixed reactions to this, with many wondering what the government’s yardstick is in judging who is poor and vulnerable.