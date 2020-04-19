47 Killed, Many Injured In Katsina Village Attacks – Police

Tragedy struck on Saturday when some suspected bandits attacked some communities in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State in the early hours of Saturday when

Following the attacks, 47 people were killed and several others injured with properties worth millions of naira destroyed when the armed men stormed the LGAs early in the morning.

Local described the attacks as a reprisal by the bandits as a result of an earlier attack by some of the villagers.

They linked the attack to a recent COVID-19 relief materials distributed to the locals which the bandits came to snatch.

During the attacks, the bandits were said to be demanding for foodstuff and other items shared to the villagers.

The attack on Kurecin Giye village in Dutsinma Local Government Area started started at about 3:00 am and lasted for seven hours while spreading to 10 other villages across the three local councils, thereby forcing residents of the area to relocate.

READ ALSO: Repentant Bandits Surrender Arms In Zamfara , As Governor Matawale Promises 200 New Patrol Vehicles

Confirming the development to Channels Television, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Gambo Isah said 47 people were killed in the massive attacks.

“On 18/04/2020 at about 00:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kurechi village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

“At Kurechin Atai village of Danmusa 14 persons were killled. At Kurechin Giye and Kurechin Dutse villages of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state bandits killed 4 and 6 persons respectively. And at Makauwachi and Daule villages the hoodlums killed 19 and 4 persons respectively,” the statement partly read.

The police spokesman noted that “the villagers summoned courage and chased away the hoodlums. Later the villagers started burning down empty corn stalk to keep their animals safe and to keep the hoodlums at Bay.”

He also explained that personnel of the “Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Airforce, Civil Defence and DSS have been drafted to the area currently an operation is still ongoing by the combine joint forces.”