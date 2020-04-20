COVID-19: Ebonyi To Test Over 2,000 Indigenes

The Ebonyi State Government has planned to carry out an aggressive COVID-19 test on over 2000 citizens of the state.

Addressing journalists at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital, Governor Dave Umahi said the free test will take off from the ward level and must be conducted within two weeks across the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Jack Ma Pledges 500,000 Test Kits, 300 Ventilators To Africa

The governor noted that the state government has now made it compulsory for indigenes to wear face masks when moving within the state.

In order to achieve this, Governor Umahi stressed that his administration has commenced the distribution of 162,000 pieces of face masks to its citizens at market places, rice mills, health institutions and other people on essential duties.