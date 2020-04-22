COVID-19: El-Rufai Orders Compulsory Wearing Of Nose Masks

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has issued an Executive Order making the wearing of nose masks in public compulsory for all citizens of the state.

Governor El-Rufai issued the directive shortly after he was discharged by his doctors almost after three weeks in isolation.

The governor noted that with the amendment to the State Quarantine Regulations, his administration will make nose masks available to the poor and vulnerable groups.

He however encouraged those that can afford it do so in order to protect them, their loved ones and everyone else from the spread of this disease.

While reiterating the commitment of the state government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state, El-Rufa appealed to the people to stay at home, observe social distancing and proper personal hygiene.