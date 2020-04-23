COVID-19: Emmanuel Adebayor Defends Refusal To Make Donations

Former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Adebayor, has defended his refusal to donate to his country, Togo, in the fight against COVID-19.

Some fans had called on Adebayor, 36, who plays for Olimpia in Paraguay to make donations to help in the battle against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba offered his hospital in his native Ivory Coast to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o gave out soaps, food, sanitisers and protective equipment.

Adebayor, however, said he is not moved to make donations due to the actions of others.

In a live video on his official Facebook page on Thursday, the former Real Madrid man said he did not bring the virus to Togo.

“I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others,” he said.

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo.”

According to him, “I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Seyi Emmanuel Adebayor. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”