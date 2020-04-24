Sarkin Kano Asks Residents To Use Ramadan For Special Prayers Against COVID-19

Following announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto on sighting of the moon for the month of Ramadan, the Sarkin Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has asked the people of Kano State to comply with the directives of the apex religious body of the Sultan’s Palace to commence the compulsory fasting for the month of Ramadan.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandamic, the Sarkin Kano wants residents to use the holy month to seek god’s intervention in bringing an end to the outbreak.

“God almighty listens and hears every request we make, in this difficult situation, I urge the people of Kano state to join me in prayers to kick-out this pandemic from our state and Nigeria in general,” the Sarkin stated.

Sarkin Aminu further asked the government to continue to intensify efforts in assisting the less privileged and needy especially during this difficult times.

In his bid to sensitize the people of Kano on the dangers of coronavirus, the Sarkin urged the people to be more open to knowledge and follow directives of the experts, assuring them that in the end, there will be victory over the virus.

“my people, I am deeply worried and concerned by the current situation, I really feel the pains as much as every resident of Kano, we therefore must observe all the necessary personal hygiene, adhere to advice by medical experts, stay at home and more importantly pray hard, God will surely see us through,” the Sarkin assured.