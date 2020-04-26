Air Force Strikes Kill ‘Several’ ISWAP Terrorists – Defence HQ

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Kolloram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who confirmed the attack said the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence reports, indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged in the settlement for a meeting.

He noted that the Air Force fighter jets and surveillance aircraft were scrambled to attack the location.

According to Enenche, the terrorists were seen moving towards the edges of the settlement and were engaged, leading to the neutralisation of several of them.

The Defence spokesman explained that the few survivors were taken out in subsequent passes as the jets strafed the area.