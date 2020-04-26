Oyo Records Three New Cases Of COVID-19

Oyo has reported three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to 21 the total number of infections in the state.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a series of tweets, saying Oyo has nine active cases of COVID-19.

He explained that as of 11:50pm on Saturday, the result of the test for three suspected cases at the University College Hospital, Ibadan came back positive.

Governor Makinde disclosed that a total of 610 samples have been collected so far in the state.

He added that 453 of the samples were collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium while testing was ongoing at the centre.

According to the government, 10 patients have been discharged and another transferred from the state while one death has been recorded.

The governor urged residents who have reasons to be tested to call the state’s Emergency Operations Centre.

People in such categories include those who believe they could have had contact with a COVID-19 case, residents who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts, those with respiratory symptoms, as well as healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups.

Governor Makinde also appealed to the residents to follow the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

