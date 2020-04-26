Advertisement

Oyo Records Three New Cases Of COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2020
A file photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.
A file photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

 

 

Oyo has reported three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to 21 the total number of infections in the state.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a series of tweets, saying Oyo has nine active cases of COVID-19.

He explained that as of 11:50pm on Saturday, the result of the test for three suspected cases at the University College Hospital, Ibadan came back positive.

Governor Makinde disclosed that a total of 610 samples have been collected so far in the state.

He added that 453 of the samples were collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium while testing was ongoing at the centre.

READ ALSO: Suspected Killer Of Funke Olakunrin, Two Others Test Positive For COVID-19

According to the government, 10 patients have been discharged and another transferred from the state while one death has been recorded.

 

The governor urged residents who have reasons to be tested to call the state’s Emergency Operations Centre.

People in such categories include those who believe they could have had contact with a COVID-19 case, residents who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts, those with respiratory symptoms, as well as healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups.

Governor Makinde also appealed to the residents to follow the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

See the governor’s tweets below:



More on Coronavirus

COVID-19 Lockdowns Ease As Global Infections Near 3 Million

Iran Says Coronavirus Cases Pass 90,000

UK Resists Calls To Ease Lockdown As Johnson Set To Return To Work

17 Police Officers Die Of COVID-19 In Peru

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement