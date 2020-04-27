COVID-19: Taraba Commences Contact Tracing Of Index Cases

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has reacted to the report of six index cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a live broadcast on Monday, the governor described the confirmation of the COVID-19 cases as shocking despite the efforts made by his administration to prevent the virus from spreading to the state.

Speaking at the Government House in Jalingo, the state capital, Ishaku said that the sample taken to the NCDC for testing are for those who have been intercepted by security agencies.

While noting that the people have been undergoing quarantine at the state NYSC camp, he insisted that the travellers who are numbering 130 are from Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Ogun and Lagos states intercepted at the borders of the state.

The governor who said the identified persons have been isolated, assured residents of the state not to panic as government is on top of the situation through the two isolation centres in the state.

He explained that the state government has commenced contact tracing of the index cases with the deployment of additional resources and manpower.

The governor also stated that his administration is in the process of completing a 100 bed capacity isolation centre.