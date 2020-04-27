Oyo Records Second COVID-19 Death

Oyo State government has confirmed the death of another person from coronavirus.

The State Governor Seyi Makinde who made this announcement via his official Twitter handle said the patient died on Sunday night.

The governor said the victim was one of the three coronavirus cases confirmed in the state on Saturday.

“Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning.

“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two.

“So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State,” Makinde announced via his tweet.

Oyo State recorded its first fatality case from COVID-19 last week.

There are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state while 10 people have been discharged after testing negative twice, one patient had been transferred to Lagos while two died.