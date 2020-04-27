Reps To Resume Plenary On Tuesday

Members of the House of Representatives are to resume plenary on Tuesday.

The Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

“This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption,” the statement read in part.

Giwa in the statement, however, stated that staff and members’ aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

The House had in March suspended its plenary for two weeks in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

It later extended the suspension due to the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has continued to witness an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 91 new cases were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,273.