Police Kill Three Suspected Bandits In Niger

The Police in Niger State have killed three suspected bandits in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects are members of a seven-man bandit and kidnapping gang terrorising the area.

Abiodun said the “hoodlums who invaded Tufa village on Saturday, via Gawu Babangida town in Gurara met the stiff resistance of a joint Police/Vigilante team who engaged them in a fierce gun battle.”

During the gun duel, three of the bandits – Abdulqadir Abubakar, Nuhu Shuaibu (of Goyi village Gwagwalada FCT) and Musa Maisaje (of Dobi Kaida FCT) – were hit with bullets.

The police spokesman said the suspects were taken to Umar Musa Memorial hospital, Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area for medical attention, but were later confirmed dead by the doctor.

He said their corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue.

Abiodun said one AK-47 rifle with erased breach number, one empty magazine, one pump-action and Army camouflage uniform were recovered from them.

According to him, efforts made to arrest the remaining four fleeing members of the syndicate are in progress and the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested a 36-year-old woman, Fatima Sani of Gobirawa village, in Mashegu Local Government Area for allegedly stabbing her 70-year-old mother-in-law, Aisha Umaru to death after a misunderstanding.

The culprit who had been divorced left Gobirawa village to Tozon Daji, and secretly entered the mother in-law’s room where she stabbed her to death for allegedly instigating her son, Sani Umaru to divorce her.

The statement further said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman reassured members of the public of his commitment to fighting crimes in the state.

CP Usman appealed to residents of the state to support the Force by giving useful and timely information to the Police.