Bauchi Governor Mandates Use Of Chloroquine To Treat COVID-19

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Muhammed has mandated the use of chloroquine and Zithromax to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

The Governor, in a briefing on Wednesday, said he accepts responsibility for the consequences that may result from the use of the drugs.

Chloroquine, and a related derivative, hydroxychloroquine, have gained attention for the treatment of the deadly coronavirus, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says there’s no definitive evidence they work

Governor Muhammed said, from personal experience, he believes the drugs are effective and advised health personnel to ignore warnings from health experts abroad.

Muhammed was Bauchi’s index COVID-19 patient but has fully recovered after treatment.