Advertisement

Bauchi Governor Mandates Use Of Chloroquine To Treat COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2020
(FILE) Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

 

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Muhammed has mandated the use of chloroquine and Zithromax to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

The Governor, in a briefing on Wednesday, said he accepts responsibility for the consequences that may result from the use of the drugs.

Chloroquine, and a related derivative, hydroxychloroquine, have gained attention for the treatment of the deadly coronavirus, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says there’s no definitive evidence they work

Governor Muhammed said, from personal experience, he believes the drugs are effective and advised health personnel to ignore warnings from health experts abroad.

Muhammed was Bauchi’s index COVID-19 patient but has fully recovered after treatment.



More on Local

Edo Governor Extends Curfew, Declares Absconded COVID-19 Patient Wanted

COVID-19: NLC Rejects 25% Deduction Of Kaduna Worker’s Salary

Lagos State Discharges 12 COVID-19 Patients

Nigeria Will Never Become Industrialized By Selling Oil, Says Atiku

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement