Kano Govt Extends Lockdown By One Week

Kano state government has announced a one-week extension of the lockdown imposed.

This the government says is to help further combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the announcement said the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

READ ALSO: Udom Orders Immediate Shut Down Of All Livestock Markets In Akwa Ibom

He said the measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts

which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

The statement, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public, called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

It also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.