Recovered COVID-19 Patients In Nigeria Surpass 1,000

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 14, 2020
More people have continued to recover from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria as the figure of those who have been discharged exceeded the 1,000 mark on Wednesday.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

As of May 12, the NCDC noted that a total of 959 people who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered fully from the disease.

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s recovery figure rose to 1070 following the discharge of a record 111 patients from various treatment centres across the country.

Among the recoveries recorded were a 98-year-old woman and 25 other patients who were successfully treated in Lagos State.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the woman was the oldest coronavirus patient in the state.

He noted that the 25 others comprised 13 males and 12 females, adding that Lagos – the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria – now has a total of 528 recoveries from COVID-19.

Despite the increasing number of recoveries, Nigeria confirmed more positive cases of COVID-19 with the number of infections at 4,971.

In a late-night tweet, the NCDC announced that 184 new cases were reported across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A breakdown of the figure shows that Lagos has 51 cases, Jigawa reported 23, and Bauchi and Katsina States reported 16 new infections each.

Similarly, Kano recorded 14, FCT and Rivers – 10, Kwara – nine, Delta and Kaduna – five, Sokoto and Oyo – four, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Osun – three, Ondo – two, and one each in Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau, and Niger States.

The nation’s death toll rose from 158 to 164, with six new fatalities.

See the case summary of the disease below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Thursday 9:19 am 14 May 2020

Samples Tested

29,408

Confirmed Cases

4,971

Active Cases

3,737

Discharged Cases

1,070

Death

164

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos2,0411,48052833
Kano7075957933
FCT370291727
Katsina2241872512
Bauchi206178253
Borno1881482020
Jigawa14113443
Ogun12776465
Gombe11953651
Kaduna11696173
Sokoto112594013
Edo8959264
Zamfara736715
Oyo7355162
Kwara534391
Osun428304
Rivers332553
Kebbi312353
Nasarawa282701
Delta221363
Adamawa211740
Yobe201901
Plateau201640
Ondo186111
Taraba171610
Akwa Ibom173122
Ekiti15591
Enugu121020
Niger10820
Ebonyi9900
Bayelsa6330
Benue4400
Imo3210
Anambra2110
Abia2110


