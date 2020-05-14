Atiku Faults Budget Review, Seeks Boost In Health, Other Sectors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the review of the 2020 budget by the Federal Government.

In a statement on Thursday, he noted that the government slashed the budget by 0.6 per cent, representing a reduction of N71 billion.

Atiku decried the inability of the nation to expand its revenue base through the non-oil sector, especially in the period when the price of crude oil was plunging.

He asked the government to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and be realistic in its review of the budget amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The former presidential candidate called for the reduction of the money allocated for the travels and feeding of the President and Vice President, adding that the budget for the renovation of the National Assembly should be scrapped.

According to him, the budgets to run the Presidency and the Legislature must be downsized as any budget reduction that is less than 25 per cent will not be in the interest of the country.

Atiku also asked the government to sell at least eight of the jets in the Presidential Air Fleet, reduce the salaries of political appointees, but leave the salaries of civil servants.

He stressed the need for a budget realignment and invest in critical sectors of the economy such as health, education, and infrastructure, among others.

Read the full statement below: