I Will Be An Asset To The Team, Says D’Tigress Prospect Erica Ogwumike

Minnesota Lynx’s Erica Ogwumike has said she will be an asset to the D’Tigress if given the opportunity.

Erica, the youngest of the Ogwumike sisters – Nneka, Chiney, and Olivia –wants to play for the Nigerian team, unlike her sisters.

The basketball player who combines playing the game and being a medical student said she is proud of her Nigerian heritage and wants to experience featuring for the West African side.

“I do want to play for the Nigerian team,” she told Channels TV in an Instagram live chat on Friday. “It will be an amazing opportunity. I want to experience what it is playing for a country with so much pride and custom.”

According to her, she has seen the D’Tigress competing at the highest level of the game, saying that even though the team has so much talent, she hopes to bring her communication skills and ability to work in a team to bear.

“I think I will just be able to bring energy and scoring abilities to that team that already has much of it which is so awesome,” the 22-year-old explained. “Being the youngest of all (in her family), I have learned how to work on a team, work with people, and communicate. I think I could potentially be an asset to the team.”

Explaining further, she said it will be a thing of pride to suit up for the Nigerian side, and looks forward to playing for the Africans at the Tokyo Olympics.

Combining studies and playing basketball has not been easy, but Erica noted that she has had to develop time management skills and strike a balance between the two.