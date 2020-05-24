Super Eagles Forward Victor Osimhen Loses Father

Nigerian footballer and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen has lost his father, Patrick Osimhen.

Osimhen, 21, took to his official Twitter handle to break the news of his father’s demise.

“RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling,” he tweeted.

His French Ligue 1 team also commiserated with the 2015 U-17 World Cup winner over the incident, assuring him of the club’s support in this “difficult time.”

“Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of @victorosimhen9 ‘s father,” the French side tweeted.

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also tweeted on its official handle, condoling the striker over his father’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time,” the football body said. “Take heart and stay strong.”

Mr Patrick who hails from Esan South East Local Government area of Edo State died after sickness and has been on admission to a hospital for the past two weeks.

Osimhen’s mother had passed on in October 2011 and the player is the last child of the family with seven children.

The former Wolfsburg player has had an impressive debut season with The Mastiffs after netting 18 goals in 38 matches since joining them last summer from the Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi.

He has scored 13 goals in the French Ligue one as Christophe Galtier’s team ended fourth on the log. In September 2019, he won the French Ligue 1 Player of the Month gong for his sterling showings.

Osimhen won bronze with Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, featuring only in the side’s third-place play-off against Tunisia.