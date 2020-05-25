Lagos To Close Marine Beach Bridge For Five Months

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced its plan to partially close the Marine Beach Bridge located by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, this is to enable repair work on the bridge.

The closure of the bridge will take effect from Wednesday, May 27 till Wednesday, October 21.

Oladeinde adds that the planned repairs on the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works is vital to the safety of the people of Lagos, especially motorists plying the route to access different parts of the State.

He explained that necessary repair works have already been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site.

“Motorists inwards Wharf Road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge for vehicles exiting Apapa.

“A contraflow of 200 metres will be put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf Road, Apapa, in order to ensure that motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance,” Oladeinde said.

He added that the exercise, which will entail bearing and expansion joint replacement, is planned for two phases, with each phase focusing on one lane of the Bridge at a time.

During the first phase, work will be done on the Apapa inbound lane, while the second phase will concentrate work on the outbound lane.

He concluded that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure that traffic within the axis is effectively managed during the construction period.

The Commissioner noted that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other State law enforcement agencies will be deployed to the axis to ameliorate inconveniences that might arise from the closure.

Oladeinde, therefore, appealed to vehicle owners and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management officers during and after the period of the construction.