JusticeForUwa: IGP Sends Additional Investigators, Forensic Support To Edo

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigators and forensic support to the Edo Police Command for a quick investigation into the killing of Vera Uwaila Omosuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

This was revealed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Monday.

According to the IGP, the deployment of additional aids was part of “deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on May 28-30, 2020.

“The Inspector-General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident”.

While condemning the attack, IGP Adamu commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

He further called for calm and assured that the “Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time”.

#JusticeForUwa has drawn a lot of attention on social media across the nation.

Similarly, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered an investigation into the murder of the 100-level student of the Department of Microbiology.

The 22-year-old student was reported to have been raped inside a church where she went to read at the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The men were reported to have struck her in the head with a fire extinguisher after raping her.

She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she later died.