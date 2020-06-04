Police Arrest Man Over Rape Of 70-Year-Old Woman In Ogun

The police have arrested a young man, Wasiu Bankole, accused of raping a 70-year-old woman in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the 25-year-old suspect committed the crime two days ago in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the arrest followed a report by the victim herself at the Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the statement, the woman was sleeping in her house on Tuesday evening when the suspect suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

She was said to have been rescued by a neighbour while Bankole reportedly ran away from the scene, leaving his clothes and shoes in her room.

Oyeyemi stated that some police operatives were immediately sent after the suspect who was apprehended barely a day after the incident.

During interrogation, he said Bankole confessed to committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

The command spokesman noted that the victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment and the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.