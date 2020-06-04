Two Nigerian Air Force Officers Test Positive For COVID-19

Two officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Makurdi, Benue State.

The State Governor Samuel Ortom announced this while releasing new guidelines on the easing of restrictions in the state, on Wednesday.

The governor said contacts tracing has commenced immediately within and outside the NAF base located along the Makurdi/Gboko road to identify and isolate anyone who had contact with the officers.

READ ALSO: NAF’s Locally Produced Ventilators Ready For Use – CAS Abubakar

The new measures in the state include the lifting of the ban on worship places which must not congregate for more than one hour, and the resumption of work by all civil servants with effect from Monday, June 8.

Meanwhile, the NAF has supported the Nigerian government’s effort in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

They recently produced emergency ventilators for patients with respiratory disease including acute lungs injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The ventilators were unveiled last week at the Nigerian Airforce Institute of Technology in Kaduna State by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.