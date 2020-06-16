Advertisement

PHOTOS: Akeredolu Visits Buhari Ahead Of Ondo Election

Updated June 16, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Express of Interest form of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on June 16, 2020.

 

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Akeredolu’s visit on Tuesday comes four months to the governorship elected slated on October 10 where the governor seeks re-election for a second term in office.

He also used the opportunity to submit his Express of Nomination form issued to him by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

