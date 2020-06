PHOTOS: Akeredolu Visits Buhari Ahead Of Ondo Election

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Akeredolu’s visit on Tuesday comes four months to the governorship elected slated on October 10 where the governor seeks re-election for a second term in office.

He also used the opportunity to submit his Express of Nomination form issued to him by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

See photos below: