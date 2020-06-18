Advertisement

CBN Announces N432bn Fund To Support Rice Farmers, Others

Updated June 18, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the sum of N432 billion to support farmers of nine key commodities for the 2020 planting season.

The Director of Development Finance at the CBN, Mr Yusuf Yila, announced this on Thursday at a meeting organised by the apex bank for farmers under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in Abuja.

He listed the commodities to include rice, maize, poultry, cassava, tomatoes, fish, cotton, cocoa, and dairy.

According to Yila, the intervention is expected to produce over 8.3 million metric tonnes of the targeted commodities.

