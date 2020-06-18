Security: Excuses Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs

The President is not pleased with the way insecurity is being handled in many parts of the country and is not mincing words about it.

This indication came after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Service Chiefs on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He warned the heads of the nation’s security agencies that excuses would no longer be tolerated and asked them to do more to secure the nation and its people.

While the service chiefs are trying their best to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country, President Buhari insisted that their best is not good enough.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Retired Major General Babagana Monguno, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He added that the President has ordered him to meet with the state governors in the North-West and that of Niger State, in other to identify the problems and find solutions to them.

President Buhari met with the service chiefs against the backdrop of bandit attacks on communities in the region, including those in his home state – Katsina.

The attacks have left several people dead and many others injured in the affected states, while lots of properties were destroyed by the bandits.

This sparked criticism over the worsening insecurity in the country, especially the North West where the armed men have wreaked havoc in recent times.

As part of efforts to address the situation, Monguno, in company with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and others had embarked on a fact-finding mission to Katsina and Sokoto States.

Thursday’s meeting had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Others included the police boss; the Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General Nigeria Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar.

President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and some other members of the President’s cabinet were also at the meeting.

They included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi; and Monguno.

Highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below: