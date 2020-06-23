Nine COVID-19 Patients Recover In Oyo

Nine more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been successfully treated and discharged in Oyo State.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a series of posts via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He noted that the recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged after they received their second negative test results, bringing the total number of recovered persons in Oyo to 290.

Governor Makinde, however, announced that the results of 76 COVID-19 confirmation tests for 76 suspected cases came back positive.

The cases were reported from 14 local government areas of the state, bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 988.

According to the governor, the government has begun the training over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector, to ensure safe learning environments as it prepares for the phased reopening of schools.

He added that they have commenced the ‘Own Your Action’ campaign, explaining that the initiative was designed to communicate the need to break COVID-19 transmission at the grassroots.

