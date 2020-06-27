COVID-19: Obaseki Hails Health Workers As Edo Discharges 14 More Patients

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed health workers in the state for their sacrifice, resilience and commitment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He reassured the people of his administration’s support towards the protection and welfare of the state’s health workforce.

Governor Obaseki also announced the recovery and discharge of 14 more COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative for the virus, following their treatment at the state’s isolation facilities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Obaseki said the recovered patients have now been cleared to reunite with the society, adding that the government will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state and protect Edo people.

“We have discharged 14 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The total number of recoveries stands at 267. However, one death has been recorded, bringing the number of fatalities to 33. We appreciate our frontline workers for their sacrifices. Please, stay safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the state has recorded a total of 873 cases, while 5,750 others are suspected cases and 2,232 others have been cleared.

He also said 1,886 line-listed contacts and 346 persons-of-interest (POI) have completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.

Okundia further stated that while the suspected cases were recorded in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, the confirmed cases were recorded in 15 LGAs including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, Etsako West and Etsako East.

The commissioner added, “we urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines. Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing”.

Meanwhile, the state government has introduced two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response (08001235111 and 08002200110).