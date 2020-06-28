Another Executive Council Member Contacts COVID-19 In Oyo

The Oyo State Governor and Chairman State task force on COVID 19, Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed that of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive.

Governor Makinde said 169 COVID-19 cases also received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

Governor Makinde who disclosed this through his verified Twitter Handle said these brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.

READ ALSO: Oyo Discharges 169 COVID-19 Patients

He also stated that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive.

The cases are from Ibadan SW (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan N (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan NW (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan SE (2), Ibadan NE (2), Akinyele (1), Saki W (1), Ona Ara (1) & Ido (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1264.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the number of deaths in Oyo State is ten.”

Governor Makinde advised people in the state to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force and ensure slow down in the spread of coronavirus in Oyo state.