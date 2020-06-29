Bayelsa Discharges 54 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Bayelsa State Government has discharged 54 COVID-19 patients from the isolation centre in the state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director of Public Health in the State, Dr Yerinbuluemi Stow.

According to him, the strategies put in place by the government to curb community transfer of the virus in the state has begun producing results.

He noted that the State recorded only one COVID-19 positive case today.