Communal Clash: Kaduna Govt Deploys Troops, Extends Curfew

The Kaduna State Government has deployed troops to Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state as part of measures to find a permanent solution to the perennial crises that keep erupting in the area.

Violent clashes broke out in the local council on June the 11 between Kataf, Hausa and Fulani communities that were reportedly having a dispute over ownership of farmlands, a situation which led to the loss of lives.

Following the renewed conflict, the state government on June 12 imposed an indefinite curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Governments.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who visited the area to assess the situation, said extending the curfew is part of steps to manage the tension and restore calm.