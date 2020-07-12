56 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos State

Fifty six more recovered COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged in Lagos State.

This is according to a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Health which said the former COVID-19 patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the discharged persons, the Ministry noted that they comprise 12 females and 44 males, including 9 foreign nationals.

READ ALSO: Florida Reports 15,000 Cases In A day, A US Record

“The patients; 25 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” the Ministry tweeted on its official handle.

“This brings to 1, 897, the number of #COVID19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.”



It, therefore, called on residents of the State to “continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles.”

Infections On The Rise

On Saturday, 664 new infections were reported in Nigeria, taking the country’s COVID-19 cases to 31,987.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet.

According to the agency, the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos maintained the lead position with a total of 224 new infections, followed by the FCT with 105 and Edo with 85 new cases.

Other states include Ondo with 64 new cases, Kaduna with 32, Imo with 27, Osun with 19, Plateau, Oyo and Ogun with 17 each, Rivers with 14, Delta with 11, Adamawa with 10, Enugu with seven, Nassarawa with six, while three cases each were recorded in Gombe Abia and Ekiti states.

The NCDC also noted that 13,103 persons have recovered from the virus and have been discharged while the death toll in the country now stands at 724.

VIDEO: Availability Of Kits Will Increase Testing Capacity