Kwara Governor, AbdulRazaq Sets Up Independent Panel To Probe LG Funds

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 Local Government Areas from May 2019 till date.

The governor also set up a panel of inquiry comprising members from various backgrounds will also be set up to look into the Local Governments’ funds.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“For the sake of accountability and transparency, the Governor is hereby calling in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an urgent probe into funds so far received as allocations and spent by the 16 local government between May 29 and now.

“Separately, the Governor will also be setting up a Panel of inquiry in the immediate to look into the same issues. Members of the panel and its terms of reference would be announced soon,” the statement read.

Ajakaye said the administration was of the view that council funds should be probed and laid to rest because governance was about public trust.

He noted that the investigation is necessary following “outrageous claims by some persons that money to the tune of N300 million was diverted monthly from LG accounts.”

“The governor restated that he would not be found mismanaging or siphoning public funds. He maintains his stand, which dates back to his days in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), that the local governments should be allowed to manage their own funds with minimal or no supervision by the state as the law may allow.

“He insists that any official found to have diverted or mismanaged public funds under him would be made to account for the same as prescribed under the law,” Ajakaye added.