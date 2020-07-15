Police Shoot Suspected Kidnapper In Ogun, Rescue Victims

The police in Ogun State have shot dead a suspected kidnapper in the Sagamu area of the state.

Operatives of the State Police Command also rescued two persons said to have been held hostage along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi explained that the incident happened when the Divisional Police Officer of Sagamu Station, Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN.

The police spokesman noted that the suspicious look of the occupants attracted the attention of the policemen who quickly stopped the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu Released From Police Custody

“Instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them. Having realized that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” the statement partly read.

Following the development, the police personnel brought out the two victims unhurt.

The kidnap victims comprise a youth corps member, Okoroji Agnes attached to Federal Girls College Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo.

Recovered from the kidnappers’ vehicle are one black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, One Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wristwatch.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, vowed to track down the fleeing members of the gang.

While assuring the residents of the state that the police will arrest them within the shortest possible time, the Commissioner appealed to members of the public especially hospitals to report anyone seen with gunshots injury.