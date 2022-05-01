Suspected Notorious Cultist Arrested In Ogun

A suspected notorious cultist has been arrested in Ogun State, police authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect – Rotimi Adebiyi – popularly known as Paracetamol – has been accused of terrorizing Abeokuta and Ifo environs in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this via a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the cultist has been on the police wanted list over his role in several cult clashes in the state.

According to the police spokesman, the clashes have led to the death of some members of another cult group.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill 20 Terrorists In Lake Chad Basin

“The suspect, a leader of the Eiye cult group used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always run back to his hideout in Ifo. The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30 am of Saturday 30th of April 2022, where he was apprehended,” the police spokesman said.

He explained that the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) led by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye in his hideout in the Ifo area of the state.

Items recovered from him are one cut to size locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cutlass.

While reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, ordered a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view of arraigning him in court as soon as possible.