Extrajudicial Killing: Police Confirm Death Of Man In Ogun, Begin Investigation

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the shooting and killing of an unidentified young man in the Iyana-Coker area of Ifo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said that the commissioner of police, Bashir Makama has ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the officer belongs to the zonal intervention squad of Zone 2 Police Command and the team had gone to arrest some armed robbery suspects when they were attacked.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television, the officers opened fire at a bus stop in the area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, killing the man, and several other people were injured while scampering to safety.

The incident which happened on Sunday resulted in a breakdown of law and order as aggrieved persons blocked the expressway with burnt tyres which disrupted the flow of vehicular movement on both sides of the road.

The shooting is happening barely a week after a young woman was shot dead by policemen while returning from a nightclub in Lagos, and barely three weeks after the fatal shooting of Kolade Johnson, also in Lagos.