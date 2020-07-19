Police Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Jigawa

Police have rescued a woman (Fatima Abdurrahman) who was kidnapped on Sunday morning by gunmen in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, northwest Nigeria.

The Police Commissioner in Jigawa State CP Sule Gomna who disclosed this to Channels Television says the gunmen decided to abandon the victim in Ringim after they received a hot chase by his men.

According to him, the divisional police headquarters in Taura was tipped off by one Abdurrahman Baffa who reported that gunmen have stormed his house and whisked away his wife.

“Fortunately enough, at about 06:00 hrs the kidnappers abandoned the captive in a bush near Magawartar Fulani in Ringim LGA and took to their heels. As a result, the Police rescued the victim safely and took her to Police station where she was interviewed together with her husband before returning her to her matrimonial home,” the commissioner narrated.

A member of the family who pleaded for anonymity said gunmen numbering about five stormed the residence of Abdurrahaman Baffa asking for money.

“After they collected all our phones they now asked Fatima to follow them, while pointing guns at us. We had no option but to allow them to go. But we thank God that the police were able to rescue her,” he said.