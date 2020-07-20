Advertisement

Trump To Resume Televised COVID-19 Briefings

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2020
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.  Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

 

 

US President Donald Trump announced Monday he will resume his televised coronavirus briefings, saying he wants to tout positive news, even as the pandemic spreads across the country.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters at the White House. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.”

Trump said he would likely start on Tuesday.

The White House held dozens of coronavirus briefings over two months in the early stages of the pandemic, but abandoned them in late April.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

 

Trump often turned what were billed as opportunities to provide the anxious public with information into testy exchanges with reporters in the room.

He then angrily ditched the events after a briefing in which he drew widespread ridicule for musing on air about the possibility of injecting household disinfectant to combat COVID-19.

He later said he had been speaking “sarcastically,” although there was no evidence of this at the time.

The president has consistently sought to play down the severity of the health crisis, saying it will “disappear” by itself.

But with the virus on the rebound, tearing through Florida and other major states, he finds himself accused of failing to lead.

He is also dropping ever further in polls against his November presidential challenger Democrat Joe Biden.

 

This combination of file photos shows US President Donald Trump(L) speaking to the media prior to departing from the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2020, and Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden at a Nevada Caucus watch party on February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Nevada caucuses.
SAUL LOEB, Ronda Churchill / AFP

 

Trump said the briefings would home in on good news regarding vaccine development and therapeutics.

“We think we’re doing very well in that regard,” he said. “I think I’m going to be bringing in some of the great companies that are working very successfully.”

“We’re really coming up with some very good answers,” he said.

Trump signalled that he will once again dominate proceedings, likely at 5:00 pm, when television audiences are growing.

“We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching. In the history of cable television, there’s never been anything like it.”

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Two Coronavirus Vaccines ‘Produce Immune Response’

Britain Secures 90 Million Doses Of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

Stocks Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike Globally

US Records 63,872 New Virus Cases In 24 Hours – Johns Hopkins

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV