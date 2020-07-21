Buhari Will Do What Is Best, Presidency Reacts To Call For Removal Of Service Chiefs

The Presidency has reacted to the call by the Senate asking for the sack or resignation of the Service Chiefs due to prolonged security challenges in the country.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina reiterated the position of the President saying the appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The Upper Chamber had called on Nigeria’s service chiefs to step aside as the country continues to grapple with security challenges.

The Senators made the call during plenary on Tuesday in reaction to a motion by Senator Ali Ndume.

Senator Ndume moved his motion on the back of the recent ambush of soldiers in Katsina and the alleged voluntary resignation of many soldiers.

According to the Senator, both developments and others are worrying.

Despite his concerns about the security situation, Senator Ndume did not call for the dismissal of the service chiefs, neither did he demand that they should step aside.

The call for them to step aside was made following an additional prayer to his motion in the course of deliberations.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi however made the call for the service chiefs to step aside as part of his contributions to the discourse on the motion.

Other senators okayed the move and passed the resolution for the service chiefs who have been in office since July 2015 to step aside.

The Senators also mandated a joint defence, army, navy, airforce, police and interior committee to engage with the military to ascertain the state of affairs of the armed forces.