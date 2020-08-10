Ondo Governorship: Ajayi’s Exit Will Not Affect Our Victory – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the exit of the Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, from the party.

The PDP noted that Mr. Ajayi’s exit will not affect the party’s victory in the October 10, governorship election.

Mr. Ajayi on Monday resigned his membership from the PDP.

The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Preretei, in Akure, the state capital, reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party, from just online publications.

“As a party, we are have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

“Agboola Ajayi joined our party on June 22, 2020, and participated at the Governorship Primaries having received a waiver from the National Secretariat of the Party.”

According to the statement, the exit of Agboola from the PDP will not affect the prospects of the party in winning the October Gubernatorial Elections this year.

The statement concludes: “The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming Governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, (SAN).”

Mr. Ajayi in his resignation letter said his decision was a result of the call by the majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the State.

However, the chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro, is said to have acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on the 9th of August, 2020.

Hon. Ajayi left the APC and rejoined the PDP on June 21, 2020, at his home town, Kiribo.

He contested the governorship primary election in PDP but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

The deputy governor in his latest communique reassured his supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.