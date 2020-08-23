Advertisement

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000, Total Cases Now 52,227

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated August 23, 2020

 

The number of fatalities recorded so far from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has surpassed the 1,000 mark – about six months after the country reported its first cases in February.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that 1,002 people have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the country.

The figure reported by the NCDC in its latest update on the disease on Sunday shows that five more people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

In a late-night tweet, the nation’s health agency announced 322 new cases of coronavirus – a figure which was 279 lower than that of the previous day.

The cases were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing Nigeria’s total infections to 52,227.

 

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, reported the highest number of additional infections – 130, followed by Bauchi and the FCT which have 36 and 25 more cases respectively.

Others are Edo – 17, Bayelsa – 14, Ogun – 14, Oyo – 14, Anambra – 13, Kaduna – 12, Ondo – 11, Abia – 10, Osun – six, Plateau – five, Kwara – five, Kano – four, Ebonyi – three, Sokoto – two, and Borno – one.

 

On the other hand, 279 more people were successfully treated and have been discharged from various isolation centres as the country now has 38,945 recovered cases.

This represents 74.56 per cent of the total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, while 12,280 cases are still active.

 

See the breakdown of the figures according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,8942,48315,209202
FCT4,9943,5011,44746
Oyo3,0501,3331,68235
Edo2,5372032,234100
Plateau2,1189891,10029
Rivers2,0481091,88257
Kaduna2,0112351,76412
Kano1,7081981,45654
Delta1,7011581,49746
Ogun1,6141781,41026
Ondo1,51270477731
Enugu1,04317085221
Ebonyi9602091327
Kwara93622768425
Katsina77129045724
Osun76811863416
Abia749996437
Borno7405864636
Gombe7098160523
Bauchi6438454514
Imo52133118010
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa39611227212
Bayelsa3702432521
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2375716812
Ekiti2181041104
Adamawa2063215915
Anambra1941715918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi900828
Cross River8013598
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032


