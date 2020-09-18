Advertisement

Abia Building Collapse: Police Arrest Project Contractor, Death Toll Rises To Five

Treasure Eze  
Updated September 18, 2020

The project contractor handling a building that killed four persons and injured others on Wednesday has been arrested by the police in Abia state.

The state government arrested the suspect, Bassey Afokwalam who was initially on the run following the tragic incident.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, during an interview on Friday.

“The contractor, one Bassey Afokwalam has been arrested and owner of the building, Emmanuel Ohaka has been contracted,” she said.

“As at now, five yet to be identified dead bodies of two males and three females have been recovered while one male survivor who sustained minor injuries was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged,” she said.

READ ALSO: Abia Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Four As Rescue Efforts Continue

“More efforts have been intensified to ensure proper evacuation of debris with a view to discovering possible victims, while investigation lasts.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, on September 18, 2020, said the contractor handling a collapsed building in Aba has been arrested.

 

“I wish to use this medium to advise members of the public to ensure that their building project is handled by qualified Architects Structural Engineers and other relevant contractors, this would minimize the occurrence of similar incidents in the future,” she said.

Channels Television learned that the building, located along Nnamdi Azikiwe Street in Aba, caved in two days ago

The death toll from the incident has risen to five.



More on Local

Fashion Industry Will Be One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Sources Of Revenue – Osinbajo

Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide

Group Seeks Creation Of Mobile Courts To Prosecute Electoral Offenders

British High Commissioner To Nigeria Hails Signing Of Police Bill

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV