Abia Building Collapse: Police Arrest Project Contractor, Death Toll Rises To Five

The project contractor handling a building that killed four persons and injured others on Wednesday has been arrested by the police in Abia state.

The state government arrested the suspect, Bassey Afokwalam who was initially on the run following the tragic incident.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, during an interview on Friday.

“The contractor, one Bassey Afokwalam has been arrested and owner of the building, Emmanuel Ohaka has been contracted,” she said.

“As at now, five yet to be identified dead bodies of two males and three females have been recovered while one male survivor who sustained minor injuries was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged,” she said.

“More efforts have been intensified to ensure proper evacuation of debris with a view to discovering possible victims, while investigation lasts.

“I wish to use this medium to advise members of the public to ensure that their building project is handled by qualified Architects Structural Engineers and other relevant contractors, this would minimize the occurrence of similar incidents in the future,” she said.

Channels Television learned that the building, located along Nnamdi Azikiwe Street in Aba, caved in two days ago

The death toll from the incident has risen to five.