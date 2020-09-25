El-Rufai Clarifies Selection Process Of New Zazzau Emir

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated the commitment of the state government in ensuring that the selection process for the new Emir of Zazzau is carefully done.

The governor disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye.

While quoting the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas, the procedure is for the kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate to address their recommendations to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, who will in turn process the document and forward to the Governor.

“Upon receipt of the correspondence from the commissioner, the SSG will avail the security agencies of the names on the shortlist for the necessary checks,” Adekeye said.

“It is the duty of the SSG to forward the recommendations and the associated security report to the Governor for his consideration.”

The governor’s spokesman confirmed that the report of the kingmakers has been submitted, adding that it is a step that will trigger the next sequence of events in the chain of reporting and security vetting.’

According to Adekeye, the SSG appealed for calm and understanding as the responsible institutions manage a selection process that was last used 45 years ago.

The former Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris died on September 20 at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in the Kaduna state capital after a brief illness.

He was 84 years and was buried the next day in the state.