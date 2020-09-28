Ondo Election: IGP Meets With Situation Room, Promises Effective Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has promised effective security coverage for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for October 10.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP met with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room on Monday in Abuja.

The police boss pledged that the Force will consolidate on the gains recorded in the recently held Edo polls.

“The Inspector-General of Police, M.A. Adamu has assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial Election as the Force prepares for the forthcoming 10th October 2020 Ondo Guber Election,” the statement partly read.

Adamu said the Force will continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical stakeholders in election management.

This, according to him, is to ensure free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo election but in subsequent elections in the country.

READ ALSO: Alleged Assault: Court Fines Senator Elisha Abbo N50m

The Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and Barrister Esther Uzoma respectively, led other representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria on a courtesy call on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

They also used the occasion of the visit to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

The members of the Situation Room however called for sustainability and improvement on the Police culture in managing elections as was evident in Edo State.